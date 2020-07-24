Advertorial
Eyes on Chagrin is a national award-winning, full-service optical practice in Woodmere. With the motto “Experience Luxury at Any Price.” we strive to provide personally tailored concierge services and products at all prices ranging from $99 up to $2,500. Owner Kevin Kretch, a recent recipient of the Cleveland Jewish News’ 12 Under 36 Award, has reopened the optical after assuring not only that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended guidelines were to be followed but also went above and beyond protocol to ensure the health and safety of his employees and customers.
Something that sets EOC apart from the vast amount of opticals in the local area is how hands on the owner is to every process and decision made involving the store. Kevin states that success to him isn’t about maximizing profit, having a successful business is measured by the satisfaction of his customers. To do this efficiently, he makes sure that every member of his staff excels in customer service and industry knowledge, every order gets approved and ordered through him to ensure an efficient customer experience, and of course every frame in the stores 2500 frame collection is hand picked by Kevin himself.
EOC prides itself on its ability to accommodate everyone’s needs. In addition to the most competitive prices, they are also in network providers to 99% of vision insurance plans including VSP, EyeMed, Spectera, Davis Vision, NVA and more. As a current promotion, Eyes on Chagrin is running a limited time sale that offers up to 50% off both a frame and lens combination. Stop by today to enjoy a truly unique eyewear experience, take advantage of an incredible savings, and don’t forget to Support your local businesses.
Eyes on Chagrin is at 28700 Chagrin Blvd. (next to The Original Pancake House).
28700 Chagrin Blvd
Woodmere, OH 44122
216-292-3937