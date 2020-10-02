Advertorial
Eyewear at The Hamptons became Eyewear @ The Vantage (EWTV) earlier this year.
The location and the same great service.
So what have we been doing? And what are we doing now?
The gang is back … we are back to full staff.
“EWTV” reopened on May 12 when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced retail shops could reopen. We established a “by appointment” only policy and this worked out well. Our customers appreciate the concern for safety as well as the one-on-one attention.
Gratefully, we are now open to almost normal business hours. The only change is no evening hours.
We constantly clean and disinfect the frames that you try on and the dispensing area as well as or door handles and measuring tools.
So how do you choose just the right frame? Our very personal service remains a priority and we’ve established an area to remove your mask for a total viewing of frames.
As always, the latest in lens products are available. Come in and view the newest styles and colors from iGreen, Etnia Barcelona, Pro Design, Woow and LA Eyeworks.
“EWTV” launches our biggest sale ever. Out with the old and in with the new.
Closeouts start at $50 and many frames 50% off.
Walk-ins are always welcomed, but appointments are strongly suggested, and masks are required by us and by you.
Eyewear@THE VANTAGE
27040 Cedar Road, Suite 109
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-514-3322