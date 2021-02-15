Ellye Marks recently opened F45, a global fitness community, at 2400 Mercantile Road, Suite 9 in Beachwood.
F45, which originated in Australia, focuses on functional training and leverages technology to create high-intensity, results-driven, circuit-based workouts that are effective and fun, according to a news release. The “F” stands for functional and the "45” represents the length of the workouts. Each class is led by two certified trainers.
A second location is planned to open in the summer in Solon.
Marks, 25, is a Bainbridge Township resident and a member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.
For more information, visit f45training.com/beachwood, email beachwood@45training.com or call 216-925-0140.