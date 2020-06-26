Editor's Note

Because our local small-business operators have been significantly impacted by COVID-19, the Cleveland Jewish News wants to do our part to show our support and reinforce to our readers the need to support our local businesses throughout the pandemic. We are pleased to provide this space, for those who responded to our offer, to be able to tell their story to our readers. These appear in the words of our businesses and have only been edited for brevity, grammar and style to best reflect their words.

Although we were forced to temporarily close the barn doors at Fieldstone Farm Therapeutic Riding Center as of mid-March, that didn’t stop our services to our students and our support of our volunteers. Even though it’s very difficult to provide therapeutic riding, carriage driving and direct interaction with horses to veterans and those with special needs in this current situation, our staff has risen to the challenge. 

 For the past two months, we have been providing virtual riding lessons (yes, it is possible), as well as stretching and strengthening videos and interactions via Zoom. One instructor even took her students on a virtual trail ride, teaching her riders how to steer their horses on the trail and how to shift their balance when going up and down hills.

For our school partners, our staff has provided educational videos on horse care, different types of feed and anatomy, among others. One instructor even painted the full skeletal system on her horse to demonstrate the bone structure of a horse. Another read books to the students from the stall of two of our miniature horses.

We have also provided volunteer skill trainings so that our volunteers are ready once we begin the process of our having our community return. We also taught our volunteers about the various needs of our students based on their different disabilities and provided them with additional equine education.  

We hear repeatedly that our volunteers, students and families all miss seeing the horses. When they see pictures that we post daily on social media, they are reminded of their incredible connections with “their” horses. Posting videos of barn and pasture tours gives everyone the chance to see the horses live. Knowing that the horses are well soothes all of our souls and gives us all hope for tomorrow!

Maureen Foster

Chief Development Officer

16497 Snyder Road

Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

440-708-0013, ext. 123

Fieldstonefarmtrc.com

