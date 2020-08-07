Advertorial
ADAPTING FOR SUCCESS
While many companies are hurting during the coronavirus pandemic, some businesses, such as Foundation Honda, are seeing lots of new and returning customers.
“Adaptation has been key.” said Delano Palmer, general manager. “The store has made en-hancements in every department to better serve our customers and enhance our product offerings.”
GLOBAL WARRANTY FOREVER
We’ve added a global lifetime warranty to qualifying vehicles at no cost to the customers. The warranty will pay for parts and labor covered powertrain components of your vehicle for as long as you own your car.
LIMITLESS TIME – LIMITLESS MILES –
100% PARTS AND LABOR –
BUYING CENTER OPEN
We want to buy cars from our customers and community. That’s why we opened the Buying Center. We will buy your car even if you don’t buy ours:
• Get a quote online
• Offer valid for seven days
• Receive a $500 coupon valid for six months toward the purchase of any new/certified vehicle at Foundation Honda
• Receive a sales tax reduction if you buy within seven to 14 days on the purchase of a new car.
LEASE RETURN HEADQUARTERS: HONDA AND ACURA
Additionally, we’ve opened a special Lease Return Department to assist Honda and Acura lease owners who are approaching the end of their lease or want to turn in their lease early. When a lease is turned in, the customer can trade-up to a new Honda or simply let us take them out of their lease. And we are now offering a $200 gift card if you turn in your lease to us.
Learn more about us and our people 24/7 at FoundationHonda.com
Foundation Honda
2953 Mayfield Road
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
216-584-9292