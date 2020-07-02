Advertorial
If a picture is worth a thousand words, then the tastefully displayed works of art adorning the walls of Framed Gallery must be worthy of a thought-provoking conversation.
Framed Gallery is an art space that evokes conversation and imagination, the concept of proprietor Stacey Bartels. There is timeliness of showcasing African-American inspired works during an era when questions of race, contributions and history permeate in the public sphere and discourse. Framed Gallery introduces new and aspiring artists to an array of collectors seeking groundbreaking and imaginative artworks that enable spectators to experience a diverse sensory release through stimulating and entertaining exploration. The works range widely within contemporary figurative art genre regarding subject, style and media.
Framed Gallery is one of the only art spaces in the Cleveland region dedicated to presenting and preserving the artistic aesthetic of African-American artists. In a delightfully open and airy space, Framed Gallery presents a combination of emerging, mid-career and established artists creating contemporary works in a multitude of mediums. All of the artists possess a unique worldview and nuance that distinctly defines a personal aesthetic that captures their own voice and vision through style and composition.
The 1,500-square-foot space is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m., or by appointment by calling 216-282-7079.
Framed Gallery is at 15813 Waterloo Road.
15813 Waterloo Road
Cleveland, OH 44110
216-282-7079