Advertorial
After more than 10 years away from home, Dr. Jordan Roth was thrilled to return to Cleveland to start his dental career. The Orange High School graduate attended Emory University in Atlanta, where he earned his undergraduate degree and continued onto The Ohio State University College of Dentistry, where he graduated in the top of his class and served as president of the Alpha Omega Jewish dental society student chapter. Dr. Roth then earned his orthodontics and master’s degree in a three-year residency program at Columbia University in New York City.
Growing up in Cleveland, Jordan knew the wonderful reputation of Dr. Marc Fried, a beloved orthodontist practicing for over 35 years as the founder of Smiles by Fried. Many of Jordan’s friends were treated by Dr. Fried and loved their experience, with the office’s dedication to clinical excellence, five-star service, and an outstanding patient experience. Jordan spent years shadowing Dr. Fried and knew he had found an amazing fit. The two formed a great relationship and officially joined forces on Aug. 1, 2019, as Fried & Roth Orthodontics. Dr. Roth is excited not only to be joining an outstanding practice, but also to continue in his family’s dentistry legacy. As a third-generation Cleveland dentist, Jordan follows in the footsteps of his late grandfather, Dr. Lawrence Meckler, and his uncle, Dr. Stanley Meckler who currently practices on the west side of Cleveland.
Fried & Roth’s first year has been exciting and eventful, bringing a successful business partnership, an office remodel, and an extensive sterilization upgrade to ensure that the office can continue practicing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During this year, Jordan also married Lauren, who he met during residency in New York. Lauren’s grandfather is a retired orthodontist currently residing in New York. The couple got married at the Shoreby Club in July 2020 by officiant Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim.
Fried & Roth Orthodontics
29001 Cedar Rd., Suite 607
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
Jordan A. Roth, DDS, MS
Marc T. Fried, DDS
440-449-5792