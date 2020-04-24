Editor's Note

Because our local small-business operators have been significantly impacted by COVID-19, the Cleveland Jewish News wants to do our part to show our support and reinforce to our readers the need to support our local businesses during and after the stay-at-home order. We are pleased to provide this space, for those who responded to our offer, to be able to tell their pandemic story to our readers. These appear in the words of our businesses and have only been edited for brevity, grammar and style to best reflect their words.

At Ganley Bedford Imports, selling and servicing vehicles during the COVID-19 era means adhering to the highest standards of safety for our employees and our customers. As an “essential business” we remain open, but during this new normal there are no shaking hands or sitting next to someone in the guest waiting area and striking a conversation while their car is being serviced. Safety of everyone is an ongoing process,

We are following the orders of the Ohio Department of Health and have begun taking affirmative precautions throughout our dealerships, which include the required measures pursuant to the health department order:

• Additional cleaning of all frequently touched countertops, handrails, doorknobs, drinking fountains and elevator buttons throughout the day.

• Use of cleaning agents which have appropriate disinfecting quantities will be used at every touch point (all cleaning agents are used according to directions provided by the manufacturer).

• Adding hand sanitizer stations throughout the dealerships.

• Providing hours of 8 to 10 a.m. that will be reserved for senior and vulnerable customers

• Taking the required measures for social distancing and a safe workplace

• Posting of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention information concerning COVID-19 to be displayed at all stores.

Ken Ganley, CEO & President

Ganley Auto Group

