At Ganley Bedford Imports, selling and servicing vehicles during the COVID-19 era means adhering to the highest standards of safety for our employees and our customers. As an “essential business” we remain open, but during this new normal there are no shaking hands or sitting next to someone in the guest waiting area and striking a conversation while their car is being serviced. Safety of everyone is an ongoing process,
We are following the orders of the Ohio Department of Health and have begun taking affirmative precautions throughout our dealerships, which include the required measures pursuant to the health department order:
• Additional cleaning of all frequently touched countertops, handrails, doorknobs, drinking fountains and elevator buttons throughout the day.
• Use of cleaning agents which have appropriate disinfecting quantities will be used at every touch point (all cleaning agents are used according to directions provided by the manufacturer).
• Adding hand sanitizer stations throughout the dealerships.
• Providing hours of 8 to 10 a.m. that will be reserved for senior and vulnerable customers
• Taking the required measures for social distancing and a safe workplace
• Posting of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention information concerning COVID-19 to be displayed at all stores.
Ken Ganley, CEO & President
Ganley Auto Group