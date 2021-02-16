Gertsburg Law Firm launched its new full-service mergers and acquisitions firm, Gertsburg Acquisition Partners, on Feb. 5.
The firm is led by business lawyer Alex Gertsburg, with the help of Sean Coleman, vice president of mergers and acquisitions, to lead client relations and development, according to a news release.
Prior to founding the new firm, which focuses on middle-market enterprises, Gertsburg spent more than 20 years as a practicing business attorney and litigator, representing public and private corporate clients on behalf of Roetzel & Andress and Calfee, Halter & Griswold; as general counsel for Broadvox, a Cleveland-based telecom company; and as CEO of his private practice, Gertsburg Law Firm. Gertsburg also serves on the board of COSE and is a combat veteran, having served in the U.S. Army for six years, including a year in Iraq in 2003, the release said.
“The launch of Gertsburg Acquisition Partners is an example of how we are always looking to innovate and provide value for our clients,” Gertsburg said in the release. “Our success representing businesses with their legal needs naturally expanded into middle-market M&A opportunities, and I’m excited about what we’ll continue to accomplish on behalf of our clients via this new venture.”
Coleman will also head development of the firm’s strategic partnerships and deal network, using experience as an investment banker, Wall Street analyst and start-up CEO.
“I’m truly excited to join the GAP team,” Coleman said in the release. “Having worked with countless business owners, we know there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ when it comes to M&A. By leveraging our deep experience, tested strategies, and professional network, we are focused on providing clients with the most innovative and strategic M&A solutions.”
Gertsburg Acquisition Partners is based in Chagrin Falls. Gertsburg Law Firm has offices in Chagrin Falls and downtown Cleveland.