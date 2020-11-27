Greater Cleveland Aquarium

2000 Sycamore St.

Cleveland, OH 44113

216-862-8803

greaterclevelandaquarium.com

Observe an octopus. Meditate with moon jellies. Peer at poison dart frogs. Wonder over weedy seadragons. Stroke stingrays and stand under a sandtiger shark. Get up-close views of amazing animals (but not other guests) at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium. Limited capacity; advance tickets. Virtual programs also available.

J3 Clothing

34105 Chagrin Blvd.

Moreland Hills, OH 44022

216-285-0555

J3Clothing.com

This year has presented all of us with unprecedented challenges. From everyone at J3 Clothing we thank you for your support. Wishing you a happy and healthy holiday season!

Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage

2929 Richmond Road

Beachwood, OH 44122

216-593-0575

maltzmuseum.org

Now available at the Maltz Museum Store: a wide variety of Judaica and artisan gifts that are perfect for the holidays. Many items on sale. Discover Israeli made jewelry from sought after designers and unique finds connected to past special exhibitions. Our next special exhibition is on the life and times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. RBG figurines, pins, facemasks and more are already in our store. Make a personal shopping appointment today by emailing wbane@mmjh.org.

Robert & Gabriel Jewelers

5244 Mayfield Road

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

440-473-6554

robertandgabriel.com

Specialties: Fine jewelry, watches, giftware, watch and jewelry repair, designing, buying and selling gold, and appraisals

Looking for that perfect holiday gift? Our knowledgeable staff is here to help you chose a special gift for yourself or a loved one. We offer a vast selection of handpicked fine jewelry, watches or giftware. Bruce Botnick and our design team can also create a unique custom piece or redesign a family heirloom. We welcome you to shop in our clean, safe and friendly store.

The Shoppes @ Landerwood

30559 and 30650 Pinetree Road

Pepper Pike, OH 44124

216-831-5600

The Shoppes @ Landerwood is Pepper Pike’s premier retail center located near the Chagrin Blvd corridor off Lander Circle. It is not only in the heart of the community but also anchors the Chagrin Corridor financial and business hub. An office or retail location at Landerwood gives you more than a prestigious address. You get a community where you can shop, work and dine without moving your car. A Glimcher Group Incorporated managed property.

