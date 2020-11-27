Greater Cleveland Aquarium
2000 Sycamore St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
216-862-8803
Observe an octopus. Meditate with moon jellies. Peer at poison dart frogs. Wonder over weedy seadragons. Stroke stingrays and stand under a sandtiger shark. Get up-close views of amazing animals (but not other guests) at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium. Limited capacity; advance tickets. Virtual programs also available.
J3 Clothing
34105 Chagrin Blvd.
Moreland Hills, OH 44022
216-285-0555
This year has presented all of us with unprecedented challenges. From everyone at J3 Clothing we thank you for your support. Wishing you a happy and healthy holiday season!
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
2929 Richmond Road
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-593-0575
Now available at the Maltz Museum Store: a wide variety of Judaica and artisan gifts that are perfect for the holidays. Many items on sale. Discover Israeli made jewelry from sought after designers and unique finds connected to past special exhibitions. Our next special exhibition is on the life and times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. RBG figurines, pins, facemasks and more are already in our store. Make a personal shopping appointment today by emailing wbane@mmjh.org.
Robert & Gabriel Jewelers
5244 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-473-6554
Specialties: Fine jewelry, watches, giftware, watch and jewelry repair, designing, buying and selling gold, and appraisals
Looking for that perfect holiday gift? Our knowledgeable staff is here to help you chose a special gift for yourself or a loved one. We offer a vast selection of handpicked fine jewelry, watches or giftware. Bruce Botnick and our design team can also create a unique custom piece or redesign a family heirloom. We welcome you to shop in our clean, safe and friendly store.
The Shoppes @ Landerwood
30559 and 30650 Pinetree Road
Pepper Pike, OH 44124
216-831-5600
The Shoppes @ Landerwood is Pepper Pike’s premier retail center located near the Chagrin Blvd corridor off Lander Circle. It is not only in the heart of the community but also anchors the Chagrin Corridor financial and business hub. An office or retail location at Landerwood gives you more than a prestigious address. You get a community where you can shop, work and dine without moving your car. A Glimcher Group Incorporated managed property.
