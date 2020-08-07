Advertorial
Common causes of hair loss include but are not limited to:
• Cancer
• Sugar diabetes
• Alopecia
• Trichotillomania
• Age
• Specific types of medication
• Autoimmune disorders
Gina’s Salon and Wigs specializes in hair loss for both men and women. Finding a solution to your hair loss issues is our goal and to provide hope when it seems all hope was lost.
Not only do we provide wigs and toppers, aka top pieces, but we also provide human hair pieces and hair systems. We also understand that education is paramount when understanding how to use your hair piece or system. We specialize in providing confidence and most of all, the ability to love how you look again.
We work with many people experiencing issues linked to autoimmune disease, sugar diabetes, alopecia, Trichotillomania and other common types of hair loss.This includes custom-ers who have had cosmetic enhancements to hide previous scarring or other issues, and of course we service those individuals who are looking to change things up a bit.
Call us today for your free 15-minute consultation.
Gina’s Salons & Wigs
19111 Detroit Road, Suite No. 105
Rocky River, OH 44116
216-226-6788