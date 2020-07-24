Advertorial
Gina’s Salon and Wigs offers a full range of services for all ages. From cut, color and styling to wig and hairpiece selection and design to cater to the needs of men, women and children.
We strive to provide a custom-tailored top-of-the-line product and service bundle. Sending you home happy is what we do best and sending you home educated is what we do differently. At Gina’s there’s no more guess work. Our team of stylists are dedicated to training clients in the absolute best of hair care knowledge and providing them with the hair systems that fits their needs.
We know choosing Gina’s will change the way you think about your hair system. We offer a caring team of hair experts who want to get to know their clients and provide them with an excellent service and education. At Gina’s we can do things that no other wig service will do like repairing old damaged and even burned wigs and we’ll teach you every step of the way.
Stop in today for a free 15-minute consultation. This offer expires July 31, 2020.
Gina’s Salon & Wigs
19111 Detroit Road, Suite 105
Rocky River, OH 44116
216-226-6788