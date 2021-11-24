Advertorial
Goldie’s Donuts and Bakery, the quintessential comfort food, has become a standout favorite in town. This newly formed kosher doughnut shop serves up only the freshest doughnuts and pastries to satisfy those anytime of day cravings that we all have.
From every kind of doughnut you came imagine, to Mama Goldie’s secret recipe cookies; Goldie’s offers delectable chocolate brownies and amazing bakery-style treats that are impossible to resist.
Located in Lyndhurst on Mayfield Road, our devoted staff and behind the scenes bakers are ready to welcome all customers with a smile. Be sure to try a Russian tea biscuit and an apple fritter worthy of a “Goldie’s” medal. With convenient
drive-thru service you don’t even leave the comfort of your car on these chilly days. Coffee too. Don’t delay, we sell out fast. For the freshest treat in town, Goldie’s is the place.
Goldies Donuts and Bakery
5211 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-683-4746