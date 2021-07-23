ADVERTORIAL
Heart of Angels home health care started with three women Takiyah, D’Cole and Ja-milah Hayes, all family and a dream of being able to help care for your family members in their homes for as long as they can safely. Our Angels are here to enrich our clients and their family lives. We will remain their safety, well-being, and comfort as they live in-dependently as possible. We personally screen, select and train our caregivers to provide to provide your family with excellent care. We support or clients and their families by building a relationship and implementing care plans that evolve with the needs of our clients.
The services we provide are:
• Helping with daily activities such as bathing and dressing
• Assistance with safely managing task around the house
• Assistance with meal planning and preparation, light housekeeping, laundry, errands, medication reminders and escorting to appointments
• For seniors that still experience good daily health, our senior care companions are an ideal solution to maintain an individual’s emotional well-being. Supervision for someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.
• Private pay, long-term insurance pay, health insurance, veteran’s benefits and workers compensation
Contact us at:
216-450-0319 or
216-293-1685
Heartofangelsllc2021@gmail.com