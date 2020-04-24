My name is Dr. Olga Demidova, DO, I am a board-certified dermatologist owner of Helix Dermatology and Skin Surgery Institute, LLC. Just five weeks ago, we were actively planning our spring travel, health fairs, nursing home visits, salon education programs for skin cancer screenings.
We were awaiting the roll-outs of new sunscreens for summertime as COVID-19 struck our continent after hurting Eurasia first. I am still recalling my Chinese friends’ emails from January warning to be careful and their photos from quarantine. Never did I think we were going to be hit by this virus so hard. Never did I feel so helpless facing a truly invisible threat without any armor of weapons to fight it other than our trusted soap and water. One week into the pandemic, I quit watching television for longer than 30 minutes per day.
As a dermatologist, I work in very close contact with my patients who range from 0 to 107 years of age. Skin inspection involves touching skin often without gloves. Skin procedures and surgeries all require close contact and several assisting personnel in the room. We bring patients into the office for light box treatments two to three- times weekly. Some of our treatments involve immunosuppressive medications which keep them out of the hospitals.
What did we do? As soon as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the possibility of a statewide shutdown, we acted without hesitation. We shut down our physical office on March 8 for non-emergency patient care and offered online appointments. At the time, Medicare and major insurances were not covering medical care provided online or over the telephone. We were just hoping for the best here. Not providing care to patients with certain skin conditions may lead to emergency room visits and hospitalizations.
Our electronic medical record program was prepared for the switch. About two weeks, later Medicare announced their agreement to cover telemedicine as this will keep people healthy and prevent crowding at offices, ERs and hospitals. Major insurances followed a few weeks later. All nonessential procedures and cosmetic procedures were canceled.
Since personal technology varies, we had to adjust our treatment delivery methods depending on patient’s preference. We tele-treated on Zoom, Webex, encrypted phones, Doximity and encrypted emails.
Skin cancer does not wait and does not stop due to COVID-19. Aggressive skin cancers had to be treated. There was no issue with masks or gloves or soaps, somehow, we had a stock of those. We keep our office schedule down to one patient in the office per hour, disinfecting surfaces after every patient. This was also done prior to COVID-19, so not much has changed. Door handles now are getting more attention than ever. Now we disinfect with a lot more pride knowing that we are not just cleaning, we are saving lives.
Our plan is to continue seeing patients online and to start bringing patients into the office one at a time separating their visit times, keeping traffic low. There are numerous conditions that need follow-up at the office, and we cannot forget those patients. We have delayed biopsies unless they were suspicious for melanoma and other aggressive skin cancers. Now we are scheduling those for May, guided by recommendations of our major hospitals and the government.
None of us knows what awaits. We are flexible, we are here and we are willing to change with times.
Dr. Olga Demidova, DO
Helix Dermatology & Skin Surgery Institute