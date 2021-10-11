Hennes Communications, BMD Gateway, Red Flag Reporting and SACS Consulting and Investigative Services, Inc. have joined forces to create Akros Network, a network giving employers one place to go for answers to high-risk workplace issues including security and safety measures, ethics and fraud reporting, human resources compliance and employment law training, and crisis and issues communication.
All four companies have connections to Akron and Northeast Ohio.
Ray Dunkle, president of Red Flag Reporting, an employee hotline service and case management platform that supplies organizations and their employees with tools to detect and report unethical and unsafe behavior including human resources, financial, safety and compliance issues, said that “akros” is a Greek-rooted word that means “topmost or highest.”
“We wanted our name to reflect our commitment to quality and our clients’ commitment to safe and ethical worth environments,” he said in an Oct. 6 news release.
Clients can engage with Akros Network for one or all of the services that member firms offer. Timothy Dimoff, founder and president of SACS Consulting and Investigative Services, Inc., said that is where Akros Network shines - its ability to offer multiple solutions. SACS Consulting and Investigative Services, Inc. specializes in human resources, management and employee training, security, corporate/personal investigations, physical security assessments and high-risk workplace issues.
“A business facing a serious safety or ethical challenge usually doesn’t have one problem, you have multiple problems,” he said in the release.
Those solutions include providing tools up front, including training, forms, documentation, tracking and reporting so that businesses are prepared before litigation even begins, said Amanda Waesch, president of BMD Gateway, a customizable, cloud-based proactive risk management solution for employers developed by industry-leading attorneys to provide training and compliance programs with OSHA and HIPAA.
“We want to prevent, protect and preemptively avoid disputes,” she said in the release.
Companies can consult Akros Network on how to talk about the problems they may be facing, Stephanie York, vice president and head of the Akron office for Hennes Communications, a crisis communications and issues management firm that helps clients respond to and prepare for reputational challenges, crises and issue that threaten their ability to carry out their missions and serve stakeholders, said in the release.
“Communications is often the last thing that companies think about during a crisis,” she said. “But it is the first thing that company’s stakeholders will remember if done properly, late or not at all. If done properly, companies can actually come out of a crisis with a reservoir of trust and goodwill.”
Bruce M. Hennes is the CEO of Hennes Communications.
To learn more, visit akrosnetwork.com.
Publisher’s note: Bruce Hennes is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Board of Directors.