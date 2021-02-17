Bruce Hennes, CEO of Hennes Communications was named by the National Law Review as one of 2020’s “Go-To Thought Leaders” for columns he has contributed to the publication’s website, one of the most widely read business law websites in the United States.
In making the award, National Law Review noted Hennes’ commentaries related to law firms and the federal Paycheck Protection Program, as well as his perspective on how to handle difficult public relations decisions in the era of COVID-19, according to a news release. It recognizes less than 1% of its authors with this award. The National Law Review, established in 1888, serves a global audience of attorneys and business professionals,
Hennes is a nationally known expert in crisis communications, reputation management and media engagement in crisis situations, according to the release,
“As a non-attorney, I feel doubly-honored to be among the small group of individuals who have been recognized with this award,” Hennes said in the release. “They include some of the country’s most admired law professionals and legal scholars.
Hennes is a longtime member of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association’s board of directors and executive committee, making him one of just a few non-attorneys to sit on the board of a major metropolitan bar association. He is a two-time recipient of the bar association’s President’s Award and on the faculty of the Ohio State Bar Association’s Leadership Academy. He has been a four-time keynote speaker for the American Bar Association’s Bar Leadership Institute, on the faculty of the Winding River Managing Partner Bootcamp and annually teaches more than 40 continuing legal education seminars to law firms and state and local bar associations across the country.
Since establishing Hennes Communications in 1989, he has grown the company into one of the few firms in North America focused exclusively on crisis management, crisis communications and litigation communications consulting.
Hennes is also recipient of numerous awards and recognitions. In 2017, he was named one of the year’s “50 Game-Changers of PR “ by industry publication PRNews. In 2019 and 2020, he was named to the Lawdragon 100 Leading Consultants and Strategists, “the definitive guide to the financiers, recruiters, marketing and communication experts on whom the legal profession relies. “
Publisher’s note: Bruce Hennes is a past board chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.