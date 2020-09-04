Advertorial
Herman Textile Window Fashions at Alpha Park is a three-generation company specializing in finer quality-custom window treatments and furniture restoration and re-upholstery.
Joel Herman is the owner of this premier company, assisting Northeastern Ohio homeowners and businesses for over 47 years. The company maintains an inviting open door showroom in Highland Heights, presenting a vast array of shadings, blinds, interior shutters and fabric options. Joel Herman takes great pride in designing to his clients needs and lifestyle, offering expanded options for window dressing and upholstery necessities. The key to success for Herman Textile Window Fashions is presenting finer quality products and styling, then maintaining a higher level of customer service years after the customer purchase.
HTWF has an online presence, as well as displaying informative and testimonial videos on You Tube. Furthermore, the showroom at Alpha Park is also a Hunter Douglas Gallery showplace. This Gallery dealer level for HTWF allows the company to offer an expanded selection of shadings and blinds from this American manufacturer, all at a most competitive price.
The open door showroom, the quality products and customer service, as well as the personalized design and competitive pricing has allowed Joel Herman of Herman Textile Window Fashions to serve the community successfully since 1909.
“If you are fair with your customers, your customers will be pleased, and your business will prevail, it is that simple,” Joel Herman said.
Herman Textile Window Fashions
14 Alpha Park
Highland Heights, OH 44143
440-461-6262
hermantextilewindowfashions.com