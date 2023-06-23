There’s always something new at Hipster’s. Hipster’s Exclusive Children Consignment store has become the first stop shop for children’s clothing, sporting goods, strollers and much more. We carry clothing sizes from Newborn all the way up to 18 and focus on name brands such as Mini Boden, Janie & Jack, Lilly Pulitzer, Crewcuts, Adidas, Nike, Vineyard Vines and much more. Our goal as a sustainable consignment store is to give clothing a “second life” and to provide gently used and new clothing and goods at a fraction of the cost.
Opening over 14 years ago and most recently under new ownership, Hipster’s has grown to over 3,000 consignors that come from all over the city. In October, Hipster’s moved into a much larger retail space (just four doors down from the original) and has created an organized and more enjoyable shopping experience.
The success of Hipster’s is based solely on our amazing consignors, customers and community support. We partner with local organizations such as the National Council of Jewish Women/CLE Share What You Wear project, CLE Kindness Collection and City Mission to keep everything in our local community for those in need.
Stop by and say hi.
Hipster’s Exclusive Children’s Consignment
16773 Chillicothe Road, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023
440-543-2HIP (2447)
Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.