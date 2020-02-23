Howard Hanna Real Estate Services will hold three Big Event open house weekends on Feb. 22-23, March 21-22 and April 18-19, with more than 10,000 open houses expected to be held across the country.
The Big Event invites home buyers to visit homes being sold by Howard Hanna to essentially “pick their perfect home,” according to a news release.
“While howardhanna.com attracts millions of visitors every month, the internet can only scratch the surface of a home’s charms. Open houses let visitors really experience a home, inviting them to explore a home’s details in person, feel the layout of the space, and better understand the neighborhood,” said Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, in the release.
During the weekend events, mortgage loan originators from Howard Hanna Mortgage Services will be on site at Howard Hanna offices to answer questions about financing a home or pre-qualify interested buyers for a mortgage.
To buy or sell a home, or to learn more about Big Event open house weekends, contact a local Howard Hanna agent, stop by an open house, or visit howardhanna.com/bigevent.