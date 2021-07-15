Columbus-based banking company Huntington National Bank unveiled a new strategy June 16 to address social, racial, environmental and economic inequities by committing $40 billion to strengthen small businesses, minority and under-resourced communities as part of its new community plan.
According to a news release, the plan will help improve financial opportunities for the consumers, businesses and communities it serves, with a focus on affordable housing, small business loans and increased capital to historically disadvantaged and low- to moderate-income communities.
Sean Richardson, Greater Cleveland region president for Huntington Bank, told the Cleveland Jewish News July 13 the bank’s motivation is to “drive meaningful change and to improve economic vitality, financial security and a sustainable future for those we serve.”
“One of the things we are most proud of with this community plan is how we developed it based on the input from hundreds of community leaders, customers and colleagues,” he said. “We met with 400 organizations across our newly expanded footprint to identify community needs.”
Huntington Bank leadership discovered several key areas of need in these meetings, the release said. These areas include racial and social equity, allocating $16 billion of the $40 billion commitment; consumer and home lending, adopting a lending goal of $24 billion, of which $12 billion is committed to meeting the needs of minority and under-resourced populations; small business, where the bank will commit $10 billion over five years, of which $2 billion will be allotted for minority-owned businesses or businesses operating in majority-minority communities; and community development lending and investing, committing $6.5 billion in loans and investments to enhance programs and services that foster equity in areas including affordable housing, small business financing and community services that provide food security, financial empowerment and workforce development, and of that $6.5 billion, $2 billion will focus on minority initiatives in those areas.
In the release, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine expressed support for Huntington Bank’s current community plan.
“We are so grateful for Huntington’s 155-year history in Ohio and continued leadership today,” DeWine said. “This community plan is bold, thoughtful and life-changing for the people who will be helped by it – one homeowner, one business owner, one community at a time.”
To propel the plan forward, Huntington Bank also completed a merger with TCF Financial Corp. June 9. Richardson said the completed merger added “strength” to Huntington Bank’s ability to address community needs. The combined company has approximately $175 billion in assets, $142 billion in deposits, and $116 billion in loans based on March 31, 2021, balances. Huntington now operates more than 1,100 total branches in 12 states, entering into new markets in Minnesota and Colorado. All customers of both TCF and Huntington Bank will continue to bank as they normally do, with TCF accounts converting to Huntington accounts in the fourth quarter.
“The completed merger with TCF Financial Corp. enables us to renew and strengthen our commitment to improving financial stability and quality of life for people in our local communities,” Richardson said. “Our purpose of looking out for people guides us to be a catalyst for positive change and to help historically disadvantaged consumers and businesses.”
Through prior community plans, Huntington Bank provided assistance to more than 14,000 first time home buyers, invested or lent $962 million for 8,693 units of affordable housing developments, and in total, provided more than $22.7 billion in community development programs and products, loans and investments to meet needs across its footprint.
“It’s one thing to talk about a community plan, it’s another to put it into action,” Richardson said. “In the coming months, we will update the community page on our website to show our progress against our five-year goals. We will hold ourselves accountable and will be transparent about the impact we are having in the communities we serve.”
Additionally, the merger brought on the addition of five new board members: Richard H. King, managing director of operations, retired, of Thomas Reuters Corp.; Barbara L. McQuade, a law professor at the University of Michigan; Roger J. Sit, CEO, global investment officer and director of Sit Investment Services; Jeffrey L. Tate, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Leggett & Platt; and Gary Torgow, chairman of the board of directors at Huntington National Bank. All new board members are former directors of TCF.
Huntington Bank has locations in 11 states, including Ohio.