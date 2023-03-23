I.A. Lewin, P.E. and Associates was established in 1986 to provide structural engineering services to a variety of clients and industries locally and nationally.
We provide engineering services for owners, developers, architects and contractors. Our projects have included: the Greens of Lyndhurst; Hebrew Academy Oakwood Campus; Beachwood Schools; Temple Emanu El, Orange, Ohio; Chabad Solon Mikvah and Social Hall; Beaumont School; Young Israel of Beachwood Synagogue; Yavne Girls High School; Cleveland Metroparks Stillwater Lodge; Cleveland Community Mikvah Green Road; multiple residences in Beachwood, Pepper Pike, Gates Mills, Hunting Valley and Moreland Hills; Mayfield RTA Station; and 668 Euclid historic renovation among many other projects.
Our designs include new construction, additions, renovations, construction consulting and repairs of all types. In 2015, we were pleased to increase our services offered to include site/civil engineering. Since that time, new projects have included site grading, parking lot design, drainage design, retaining wall design and analysis, and other general civil services.
We are looking forward to a new generation of leaders in our firm. The future leaders include: Gayle Lewin, PE; Alexander K. Babel, PE; and Brian Tomcik, PE. We look forward to providing our services to meet the Northeast Ohio community into the future.
