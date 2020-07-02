Advertorial
Fabric of the community. In spring 2011, after many years in the fashion retail business, Jack Madda, Joe Paster and JB Dunn opened the doors of J3 Clothing Company at the intersection of Chagrin Boulevard and SOM Center Road in Moreland Town Center. The opening of J3 was a lifelong goal of the three partners and it was not done alone. There are many, many people to thank. Too many to mention here.
However, without the support of the community, in particular the late Jerry Severin, we could have never achieved our goals.
For the past nine years, our business has thrived with the support of everyone who has passed through our doors. Last year, we were honored to be able to expand our business with the opening of J3 Luxe. This addition made us one of just a handful of stores across the country to have vendor-supported shops from Italian brands Canali, Corneliani and Eleventy under their roof. It is projects like this that allow us to continue to bring world-class merchandise to our store.
This year, we face a global health crisis. And like everyone, our focus has changed. First and foremost is our concern for the health and safety of everyone.
In our store, we are requiring masks on all employees and patrons. And we are following all best practice procedures. We are doing everything possible to provide a safe, welcoming and enjoyable shopping experience.
In addition, we are offering private shopping experiences, in home, in office or in store.
As we approach 2021, we look forward to celebrating our 10th anniversary. And we want to wish everyone good health. It has been an honor to serve and be part of this great community for the past nine years. We look forward to many more good years.
Once again, thank you for your support. We could not have done it without you.
Jack, Joe, JB and the entire J3 Team.
J3 Clothing Company
34105 Chagrin Blvd.
Moreland Hills, OH 44022
216-285-0555