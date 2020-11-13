Advertorial
JAX LIMO has been servicing the Cleveland area for more than seven years.
JAX LIMO, LINCOLN TOWN CAR SERVICE:
AIRPORTS: CLE $40, Akron $60, Columbus $125, Pittsburgh $125, Detroit $135, Toledo $135, Chicago $250, Cincinnati $250, Toronto $225.
I drive and you enjoy the road trip vacation.
LONG DISTANCE limo service – one-way: Florida $1,100/$2050 (round trip), New York $450/$850, California $1,800/$3040, Arizona $1,500/$2080. Other destinations are 75 cents a mile with a 200-mile minimum. Fly to your destination and I will drive your car and belongings to you for your arrival – $1/mile with a 300-mile minimum.
Downtown restaurants, Flats, Jack Casino, Severance Hall – $40. Indians, Browns, Cavs, Concerts – $45. Temple services – $35. MGM Casino Northfield – $35. Designated driver, family gatherings – $35. Local restaurants – $35. Solon, Cedar Lee, Mayfield Heights movies – $35.
Weddings, funerals up to 12 hours, which includes one drop-off or pickup at the airport – $150.
Prom graduation limo service – $120 up to eight hours. $20 – an hour limo service, four hours minimum. $60 – immediate non-life-threatening emergency transport to doctor or hospital. $35 daily drop-off to senior day care or senior therapy. $35 – daily local commute. $45 – downtown daily carpool. $25/hour pickup and drop-off accompany senior to shopping or to doctor’s appointment – two-hour minimum.
Pickup and deliver prescriptions, groceries, dinner and retail goods – $30. Pickup and deliver car bought or sold to out-of-town seller or buyer, 75 cents a mile, plus gas, 200-mile minimum. $35 – daily local commute. $45 – downtown daily carpool. $40 – CLE pickup/drop-off to/from your office for your business associates/visitors. $35 – daily drop-off and pickup to schools and college. New Year’s Eve pickup and drop off – $175.
Call or text to get a quote for more destinations and service needs.
Jack Day
JAX LIMO
440-318-5453