Advertorial
JCC of Greater Columbus is open and ushering in the Jewish New Year in the safest way possible. With a bustling building full of socially distant preschool students, elementary age students being safely supported in their online learning, and members exercising or swimming, the JCC is looking forward to a fantastic 5781.
While this program year will look different than ever before, be on the lookout for new virtual cultural arts programming, including offerings from the Columbus Jewish Film Festival, Jewish Bookfair, and Gallery Players. Next week, the JCC, in conjunction with other JCCs, will host “Broadway Backstage,” a monthlong opportunity to virtually connect with Broadway actors. For more information and to purchase tickets visit columbusjcc.org/broadway.
New this year, the JCC is offering a Virtual J Membership option for those individuals who do not feel comfortable visiting our physical building but want to enjoy of our digital and virtual programming. Online live group exercise classes, virtual personal training, member pricing on all other virtual programs and gain access to our over 200 archived group exercise classes for only $14.99/month (plus tax). More information available at columbusjcc.org.
Ring in the Jewish New Year and let J Catering help you celebrate the holidays! An extensive menu that includes a variety of kosher holiday meals, sides, challahs, and sweets. Brisket and chicken dinners, Matzo Ball Soup, Kugel, Potatoes, several challah options, Apple Crisp, Honey Cake, and Flourless Chocolate Torte to name a few! Cocktails to-go are also available including an Apple Cider Sangria and Bartunura wine. Convenient Curbside pick-up at the JCC on September 16th, 18th, and 25th. J Catering offers twice weekly specials for pickup on Wednesdays and Fridays as well as our on-going staples to help you get through all the at-home eating. Order online at columbusjcc.org/jcatering.
Jewish Community Center
of Greater Columbus
1125 College Ave.
Columbus, OH 43209
614-231-2731 | Fax 614-231-8222