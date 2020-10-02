Advertorial
Founded in January 2017, Jeffrey A. Leikin, LLC was established to add a personal touch to the litigation process for clients who were too often just another client in the larger firms. Working in a larger local firm for over 30 years, the firm’s founder, Jeffrey A. Leikin, is aware of the needs of clients suffering injury or loss from another’s negligence and the burden that is placed on an individual’s ability to meet the needs of his or her family. The firm handles medical and nursing home negligence cases, automobile and trucking accidents, work related injuries as well as wrongful death cases.
Now three-and-a-half years later client service is still the top priority. This has never been more important than during this COVID-19 pandemic year. The firm follows the recommendations of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health in all contacts with clients. Virtual meetings, video conferences and virtual depositions have become common place.
Located at 25201 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood, Ohio, the firm has been up for the challenge with spacious office and conference room facilities. Additionally, our 24/7 service remains unchanged. The personal visit for those clients who still prefer face to face meetings or conferences is always available while observing the Cuyahoga County Health Board’s guidelines.
From the day your claim is opened until the day it is resolved Jeffrey A. Leikin, LLC is there for you and your family. The firm answers your questions and processes your case orderly and efficiently in order to maximize the result. This is what sets your experience with Jeffrey A. Leikin, LLC apart from other law firms. Consultation is free. Give us a call at 216-816-3204 or visit our website at www.leikinlegal.com.
Jeffrey A. Leikin , ESQ., LLC
25201 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 270
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-816-3204