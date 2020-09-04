Advertorial
During Jewish Family Services’ annual High Holidays Drive, energetic staff and volunteers deliver over 500 gift bags to Holocaust survivors and other Jewish seniors and families in need. Due to COVID, gift bags will be handed out during a contactless drive-thru event in the Jewish Family Services parking lot on September 13. Staff, volunteers and recipients all enjoy the drive-thru as an opportunity to connect in person, even if it is from a distance.
The Sonia and Saul Schottenstein Scrip program at JewishColumbus generously provides Kroger gift cards for the gift bags. Holiday foods such as apples, honey, and honey cake are also included. Additional gift cards for Holocaust Survivors are also made possible by JewishColumbus and the Wexner Family Match Gift to the Holocaust Survivors Initiative.
Many seniors are experiencing severe isolation as a result of the pandemic. A quick visit with a friendly volunteer means a great deal, especially at this time of year – even when the visit requires mask-wearing and prohibits physical contact. The holiday gift drive supplements weekly deliveries of meals, produce and personal protective equipment that the agency began providing in late March. The agency has adjusted and developed other services to address social isolation as well, including offering tele-counseling, Zoom Chair Yoga, a Zoom Movie Club and friendly check-in calls from volunteers. A new pilot to help tech-challenged seniors connect with family and loved ones via technology will launch this fall as well. As always, Jewish Family Services will continue to innovate to meet community needs.
