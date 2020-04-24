Jonathan Slain co-founded Recession.com to give entrepreneurs a free tool to assess their recession readiness at Recession.com/Ready. Slain is a consultant who leverages his experience in investment banking and as an entrepreneur on the keynote speaking circuit.
Jonathan has been busier than ever, helping businesses navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and the massive disruption it’s caused. Slain is nationally known and resides in Cleveland (and is Jewish).
Here are some tips Jonathan is offering:
• Free recession readiness assessment. Go to Recession.com, and in 10 minutes, benchmark your company’s recession readiness on a scale of 0 to 100. The average score right now is a 52, as reference. Find out how prepared you and your business are for the downturn.
• Limited, complimentary consultations: During the COVID-19 pandemic, Slain is offering a limited number of 15-minute consultations to local businesses (for the first time ever). Email Jonathan@recession.com if interested.
• Pro-tips for businesses, including what to do right now with received PPP funds, how to create the best cost-cutting plans specific to company needs, communicating to employees, putting plans into place for protecting employees in the next three, six to nine months.
• In six to 12 months, expect that “ambulance chasers” may put up billboards on Interstates 271 and 480 to advertise helping people who got COVID-19 to sue their companies. Develop a communication plan detailing what you have done to protect your employees and have them acknowledge that they are following your policies to ensure your workplace is safe.
Create cost codes to capture all costs and productivity impacts related to COVID-19 in the field and the office. These costs may, in the future, be covered under your business interruption policies. It’s very possible Congress could legislate that COVID-19 is an insurable matter. Better to document and track costs now.
