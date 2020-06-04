Judson logo

Editor's Note

Because our local small-business operators have been significantly impacted by COVID-19, the Cleveland Jewish News wants to do our part to show our support and reinforce to our readers the need to support our local businesses throughout the pandemic. We are pleased to provide this space, for those who responded to our offer, to be able to tell their story to our readers. These appear in the words of our businesses and have only been edited for brevity, grammar and style to best reflect their words.

Judson board member Tracey Lind, also the former dean of Trinity Cathedral, has been making telephone calls to residents to offer emotional support, discuss spiritual reflections, to offer words of encouragement, to discuss other personal difficulties or just simply for social connection.

Up until now, either the resident or a family member has been reaching out requesting a call from Tracy. Going forward, she has invited Bill Fuller to join her in this work. Bill is retired from Judson after having worked there for more than 20 years as a sales counselor. He developed many long-lasting relationships with our residents and often met with the men’s group at Judson before the pandemic. Together, they will now make calls to all the residents just to connect and say hello and see if there is anything they would like to talk about. As our campuses start opening up, they will be able to do one-on-one visits in person, with all the proper precautions. 

Tracey’s calls have been invaluable in these time of uncertainty and as those residents who are ill and failing, or simply feeling so isolated not being able to see their loved ones, have been a great source of comfort for both the resident and their family. 

Tracey’s email is traceylind@mac.com.

Kristina M. Kuprevicius

Director of Marketing

Judson Services, Inc.

