ADVERTORIAL
Welcome to the show of a lifetime – 65 million years in the making!
Jurassic Jungle is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, established right here in Cleveland! We believe in inspiring curiosity and love of natural history through immersive educational productions that feature prehistoric creatures.
Join us for a positively prehistoric show featuring fourteen life-like, walking and roaming dinosaurs! Jurassic Jungle LIVE! will astonish you with its spellbinding theatrical production, while also immersing you in natural history. Dance with Tina the Triceratops, hunt with our Raptors and roar with a 20-foot-long Tyrannosaurus Rex.
Engage with living history during one of our fifteen performances from Aug. 27-29 at Market Square in Crocker Park. Children are encouraged to engage with our conservationist as they will need help from our studio audience to train our dinos, and help catch the mischievous Professor Calamity. This is one family-friendly cretaceous crew you do not want to miss!
Performances last roughly one hour, and you can choose time slots from 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. We are also pleased to announce that our 6 o’clock show on Sunday evening will be a sensory-friendly show, dedicated to ensure children with disabilities and special needs may also enjoy our prehistoric friends with a short run time, and little to no lights and sounds.
We can not WAIT to bring the Magic of the Prehistoric World to Ohio, only at Crocker Park!
Jurassic Jungle Inc.
Email: jurassicjungleshow@gmail.com
Facebook: facebook.com/jurassicjungledinos