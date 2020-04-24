Just Right Nursing Solutions, LLC is a privately owned home care company in South Euclid. We have been fully operational during this COVID-19 pandemic. The company is owned by a registered nurse, who has been going above and beyond to ensure that her staff and clients has everything that they need to stay safe and healthy during this difficult time. The staff at Just Right Nursing Solutions is committed to providing quality care and extending a helping hand where needed!
Just Right Nursing Solutions is committed to providing A1 standardized care to clients in the community and in the privacy of their own home. We strive to be the best at what we do and will deliver care with respect, pride, dignity and compassion. We will provide excellent customer service that will result in great customer satisfaction.
Home care services includes: assistance with activities of daily living (ADL’s); light housekeeping; meal preparation; personal care; ambulatory transportation; companionship; medication reminders; private duty nursing (RN, LPN)
Our No. 1 goal is to be the home-care provider of choice through excellent work ethic, commitment and A1 rating. Our name speaks for itself, providing services Just Right. We are accredited by the Better Business Bureau.
Cynthia Hall, RN, CEO
Just Right Nursing Solutions LLC