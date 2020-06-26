Who would have guessed at the beginning of 2020 that we would find ourselves experiencing this pandemic? Not me, that’s for sure. Fortunately, it has not impacted my business due to technology and a large conference room where we can distance ourselves.
I am an independent agent with KAZ Company, assisting anyone in need of help answering the myriad of questions that arise when turning 65 and going on Medicare or coming off a company plan. It is confusing in the best of times, but I am finding that the pandemic only adds to the confusion and brings about more questions and concerns.
We can do remote applications, Zoom conversations, telephone conversations or if one wants to meet in person. We are located at 4807 Rockside Road No. 660 in Independence and our website is medicareplansneo.com.
You may have seen our advertisements on Spotlight 5 Sunday mornings at 8:55 and on Channel 3. You can leave a message on our phone line 216-901-9300 or my work number is 216-276-4541.
I would consider myself to be one of the more fortunate ones in that I have the capability to continue assisting individuals as I have since 2011. We are finding that people are sometimes choosing to retire early or are being laid off. We also have a resource to assist you if you or a spouse find yourself this situation and are under 65. I am here to make the transition as easy as possible.
We welcome all questions.
Caryn Zwick
KAZ Company
216-276-4541