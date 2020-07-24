Advertorial
There is a corner of Bexley that has recently been improving. New MooMoo car wash and Tim Hortons buildings are there already and there is a new great opportunity to improve it even more.
Stephen Crabtree of Kerr Acquisitions has recently purchased 3,050 square feet of retail space at 2220 E. Livingston Ave. It is zoned for commercial use as just about anything. Currently in the process of restoring to white-box status, Crabtree will help facilitate the build-out. It can be built to look like and accommodate just about anything on the inside.
“I’d of course take offers from any business that would like to take a look at the site, but I thought that especially something along the lines of a butcher shop or deli would be a wonderful use of the space,” Crabtree said. “Since there are so many surrounding restaurants in downtown Bexley, it would be a great chance for doing some wholesale business. Additionally, if someone qualified could make the place kosher, it would be a great niche retail market to the Jewish community in Bexley. I really would like to see that little corner of Bexley shine.”
For more information on terms, lease rates or joining in to revitalize this space, contact Crabtree.
Stephen Crabtree
Kerr Acquisitions LLC
614-719-9447