ADVERTORIAL
We are excited to be the new food truck in town. Kona Ice is a mobile shaved ice truck. We’re fun. We’re stocked with the most delicious flavors you’ve ever tasted. We’re a truck and we can be anywhere you want us to be. We are kosher approved. We do fundraising. We are an unlimited entertainment vehicle. Our low-calorie Vita-Blend Kona’s are made with 40% less sugar and are sweetened with all-natural Stevia. Infused with Vitamins C and D, it will boost your immunity and act as a powerful antioxidant. And … it’s still delicious!
We are smart snack approved. “Be Good, Do Good, For Good” is not just a motto for Kona Ice, it is how we do business. It is our intent to provide a safe and sensational experience for each and every customer. He Kona Entertainment Vehicle (KEV) is an NSF-approved shaved ice machine on wheels. We promote an “open kitchen concept” to allow full view into our serving area. Kone Ice franchisees adhere to strict cleaning standards as well as utilize the food safe, EPA registered and FDA approved Microshield360 sanitization process on each and every KEV.
Our vehicles are certified clean with Microshield360. Our shaved ice consumable product never touches human hands during preparation. In 2015, Kona Ice found that in order to best control the quality of our flavors, we should make them ourselves in a manner that sources the best ingredients and produces our flavors in a setting that is second-to-none when it comes to quality manufacturing with the strictest sanitization protocols possible. Our manufacturing facility regularly requests third party Food Safety Systems Audits and consistently scores with zero deficiencies. Go to find a Kona on the web, put in your event ZIP code and we’ll get you in touch with your closest franchisee!
Kona Ice of Pepper Pike/Beachwood
440-276-0088