Advertorial
Craig Weintraub specializes in criminal defense representing individuals charged with crimes in federal and state court. He has successfully defended thousands of people charged with organized crime, drug conspiracy, money laundering, murder, sex crimes and a variety of white collar crimes, including bank,wire and mail fraud.
A Focus on Real Problem Solving
Mr. Weintraub knows that it is crucial for his firm to preserve and protect a client’s freedom, reputation and career. The quality of his work is defined by his extraordinary successes. He has achieved many not guilty verdicts, dismissals and reduction of charges.
Respect for Our Clients
Mr. Weintraub is committed to affording each client with respect and will tirelessly prepare the defense to achieve success that is deserved.
Experienced Media and Crisis Management
Mr. Weintraub stands ready and able to defend his clients in court and in the court of public opinion. His wealth of experience in handling high-profile international and national cases is an asset that he brings to each client and each case.
A Reputation for Aggressiveness
Mr. Weintraub has established a formidable reputation among court personnel, judges, prosecutors, and adversaries of all kinds throughout Northeast Ohio as a tireless and highly respected zealous advocate for his clients. Many attorneys refer criminal cases to Mr. Weintraub because of his experiences and successes. Former jurors utilize his services based upon his performance and skills.
A Fair Fee Structure
Mr. Weintraub is committed to earning the fees that he charges which is based upon his expertise, his tireless work ethic and over 30 years of experience. Payment plans are always available to clients.
Law Offices of Craig T. Weintraub
Federal and State Litigation
55 Public Square, Suite 1600
Cleveland, OH 44113
Office: 216-896-9090
Mobile: 216-218-5494
Fax: 216-456-2310