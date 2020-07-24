Advertorial
In an effort to continue providing a premium car buying experience during these uncertain times; we are offering private test drive appointments and at-home delivery of your new vehicle.
As we have for over a decade, we continue to offer pickup/delivery valet service when your vehicle needs maintenance or repairs. We are offering a “no-contact” option: leave your keys in the mailbox and your car in the driveway, we’ll take it from there. Our team is taking the extra steps necessary to maintain a healthy and sanitary workplace while still meeting our customers’ needs.
Masks are to be worn by all visitors in our facility. All team members are required to wear a mask and fresh pair gloves when entering our customers vehicles. We are thoroughly and continuously deep cleaning all areas of our dealership, including showrooms, demo vehicles, offices and bathrooms.
In spite of the virus and its consequences over the last few months; the enormous incentives and our commitment to delivering our clients the very best deal, has resulted in strong sales of our new and pre-owned vehicles.
Each year, Leikin Motor Companies proudly supports local philanthropic initiatives within our community. Due to canceled events and limitations caused by COVID-19, it has become even more important than ever for us to support our longtime partner organizations.
In an effort to raise money and support our local community projects, in partnership with The 250 Inc, Leikin Motor Companies is raffling the donation of a free one-year lease of a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 SUV or Volvo XC40 SUV with the proceeds benefiting four local organizations: Bellefaire JCB, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cleveland, Cleveland Can’t Wait and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Cleveland.
To donate and for a chance to win, purchase raffle tickets and learn more by visiting bit.ly/LeikinRaffle
