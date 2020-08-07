Advertorial
Leopold’s is diligently working to meet the current needs of each customer since the reopening after the COVID-19 closure. With a 20,000-square-foot showroom, our customers are able to safely socially distance while browsing. During the shutdown, the entire showroom was cleaned and redesigned.
Due to numerous lifestyle changes resulting from the pandemic, customers are considering updating their home interiors. We are consulting with our clients to transform spaces for those working and learning from home. Specifically, the workplace may never be viewed in the same manner after recent events. Many professionals will be working remotely from their home now and in the future. Leopold’s Fine Home Furnishings has numerous home office styles and selections available from traditional to contemporary. Connecting wirelessly, providing file storage, media consoles and writing and executive desks are merely a few available options for the home office.
In the month of August, Leopold’s is partnering with Sligh Office and Media Designs to offer a “Work From Home Promotion.” We are offering an additional 10% off Sligh Office products. Sligh has been a leader in home office design since 1880.
The designers at Leopold’s will assist you in creating a home office interior designed for you. Leopold’s has proudly served the Cleveland area since 1859 and is one of the oldest furniture retailers in the nation. We invite you to visit our showroom and enjoy all we have to offer.
Leopold’s Fine Home Furnishings
8147 Brecksville Road
Brecksville, OH 44141
440-526-2400