Advertorial
Leopold’s Fine Home Furnishings is diligently working to meet the demand of customers since the reopening after the COVID-19 closure. Spending more time at home due to the numerous lifestyle changes evoked by the pandemic, many clients are considering updating their interiors.
The Brecksville showroom has been successfully stocked with new items including furniture, wall decor, accessories, rugs and lighting. Throughout the home furnishings industry, extended delays are being experienced including transportation, lack of supplies and factory shutdowns. Leopold’s is working through this crisis with the assistance of our vendor partners to provide our patrons the best experience possible. The newly revamped website, leopoldsfurniture.com, includes a clearance section as well as a sampling of amazing product offerings.
Creating interior spaces designed specifically for your preferences is the expertise of our talented designers. Leopold’s has proudly served Cleveland and the surrounding area since 1859, one of the oldest furniture retailers in the nation. We invite you to visit our stunning showroom. Welcome!
Leopold’s Fine Home Furnishings
8147 Brecksville Road
Brecksville, Ohio 44141
440-526-2400