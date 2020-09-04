Advertorial
Life Solutions South provides Mental Health, Behavioral Health and Substance Use services to individuals, families, and communities in Ohio. We provide a wind range of walk-in, psychiatric, substance abuse and crisis services to adults and children. We help prevent unnecessary visits to the hospital or emergency department by offering immediate assistance as well as connection to ongoing care and community-based referrals.
We are a group of highly-trained professionals dedicated to promoting the emotions and physical well-being of our community members in a safe and respectful environment. Our mission is to promote the emotional and physical well being of consumers in a safe and respectful environment. We are committed to providing a wide continuum of services to effectively meet the changing needs within the community.
Life Solutions South, LLC
2728 Euclid Ave, Suite 400
Cleveland Heights, OH 44115
Office: 216-539-2410