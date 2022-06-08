LiveSpecial.com, a project of National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland, will be celebrating its 10th anniversary and honoring 15 individuals at the Celebration of Champions event at 5:30 p.m. June 29 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.
The project is a website, magazine and free community programming that provides resources for those of all ages with short- or long-term disabilities in Northeast Ohio.
“Our main goal is to provide information and to help people find a smooth path to getting what they need when they need it,” Cindy Glazer, the committee chair of LiveSpecial.com, told the Cleveland Jewish News June 3.
This will be the second Celebration of Champions, the first of which was held to celebrate the project’s fifth anniversary, and will honor 15 individuals “who have lived like a champion either with a disability or as a support to people with disabilities,” Glazer said. The honorees range from young children, educators, a runway model, authors and everything in between.
Gold honorees include Olivia Depiore, Casey Followay, Heidi Solomon and Ava Zahler. Silver honorees are Dominic Lopez, Dorothy Miller, Salina Miller, Nikki Montgomery, Patricia Parker and Sean Walker. Bronze honorees are Molly Durham, Patrick McMyler, Justin Meade and Douglas and Kenneth Vecckio.
The Lois and Larry Davis award will be presented to Milestones Autism Resources.
“It gives us the opportunity to celebrate some of these people who don’t very often get recognized,” said Glazer, an Orange resident.
The evening, which serves as a fundraiser to support the project, will include a dinner and a video presentation highlighting the honorees who will each receive an award. The honorees and their stories will also be featured in LiveSpecial.com’s upcoming magazine for the 10th anniversary issue.
“It’s a very heartwarming, positive, uplifting program,” said Glazer, a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. “It really was last time, and we expect at least as much this time.”
Glazer, who worked as a special educator for over 30 years and on the NCJW/CLE board, has been a part of LiveSpecial.com since the idea for it was presented about 12 years ago.
“It was actually an idea that came from one of our members who has a child with disabilities,” she said. “And NCJW does what we call ‘signature projects’ periodically when we find a need in the community that we can help support.”
LiveSpecial.com allows families and individuals with special needs to search specific criteria to find a provider or resource for whatever they need, from camps and recreational sources to doctors, lawyers, educators and therapists. The website will be launching a new look by the end of June.
“Over the next 10 years, I would say we hope to continue to fine tune and change with the time as necessary to continue to support families and individuals,” Glazer said. “And to help them integrate into the community and really be a part of the community.”