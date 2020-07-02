Advertorial
We are excited to welcome you and your family back into our cafes for dine in, patio seating and take-out/delivery. To ensure everyone’s safety, we have implemented the following procedures. All Luna employees are temperature checked upon arrival to work and will wear masks. We continue to be a leader in safe sanitation practices with employees washing hands often and wearing gloves in the kitchen. A host will greet you at the door so we can monitor the amount of people entering the cafe and ensure all tables are properly sanitized before seating you. Tables are accurately distanced and paper menus are standard. The patio is open, weather permitting, and we invite you to sit outside when possible. We also encourage you to wear a mask upon entering the cafe, but it is not required.
Have you downloaded the Toast TakeOut app yet? Place orders for take out, curbside pickup or delivery. We have also added a large pantry menu that includes take and bake sticky buns, cookie dough, flour, granola, gloves, masks and more. Our cake shop is open for your upcoming celebrations and we are still offering catering and boxed lunches.
Please contact us if you have any questions at info@lunabakerycafe.com. We look forward to seeing you soon!
Luna Bakery & Cafe
Bridget Thibeault
Chef/Owner
216-231-8585