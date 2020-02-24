MAGNET: The Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network, an organization dedicated to growing Northeast Ohio’s small- and medium-sized businesses for more than 30 years through consulting services, opened its manufacturing technology experience facility available to small businesses in Northeast Ohio at its downtown Cleveland location.
The facility, made possible through $1 million of state, federal and private funding, is more than 10,000 square feet of workshops, laboratories and demonstration space, allowing for Ohio’s manufacturing executives to gain hands-on experience with modern technology such as 3D printing, augmented reality and connected machines to find ways to increase competitiveness, according to a news release.
The facility, in partnership with the state of Ohio’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership, is the most recent resource offered by MAGNET to assist the 10,000 small- and medium-sized manufacturers of Northeast Ohio grow locally while competing internationally.
“We are creating an ecosystem by which to propel manufacturers, small business, and the hard working men and women in this region back to the top of the world stage,” MAGNET CEO Ethan Karp said in the release. “The manufacturing technology experience is an important tool to encourage innovation and the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. Along with our commitments to developing the local workforce necessary for success, the Manufacturing Technology Experience will position our manufacturers for a bright future.”