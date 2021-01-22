Advertorial
The Mandel Jewish Community Center’s state-of-the-art Fitness Center is well equipped to keep the community active and fit. Operating under stringent safety guidelines with reconfigured spacing and enhanced cleaning procedures, the Mandel JCC is committed to exceeding state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health and safety guidelines.
The J’s Fitness Center boasts a variety of quality cardio machines and strength equipment designed to offer its members rigorous and efficient workouts. The indoor track and basketball and racquetball courts keep members on top of their game, and socially distanced fitness and cycle studios bring energy and encouragement from experienced instructors. Members also have access to virtual group exercise classes. The yoga and Pilates studios provide a relaxing space to restore and re-energize during your practice. The indoor and outdoor pools offer year-round aquatic activity and aerobic exercise.
But, The J is much more than a gym. Members know this. The J is a community. It is a place where neighbors come to connect and pursue their health, wellness and spiritual well-being. It is a place that builds and strengthens our community, fosters friendships and supports families.
The J’s fitness team demonstrates commitment to community. Staff is dedicated to supporting members’ goals.
“We know that exercise is beneficial to our health,” said Joe Schillero, General Manager of Fitness and Membership. “Research shows that exercising in a real physical environment with other people helps build physical and mental resilience. Here at The J, our instructors and certified personal trainers provide a vital support system. We create programs, establish routines and instill healthy habits that set clients up for success.”
To give The J a try, schedule a tour and you’ll receive a free three-day guest pass. Sign up by Jan. 31 and the joining fee will be waived. To schedule a tour, visit mandeljcc.org or contact 216-831-0700, ext. 0 or info@mandeljcc.org.
Mandel Jewish Community Center
26001 South Woodland Road
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-831-0700 ext. 0