CLEVELAND’S DESTINATION FOR A PERFECT FIT SINCE 1958.
It all started with my parents Henry “Bud” and Marcia Lou Ungar when they decided to move to Cleveland. Upon arrival they had one dilemma: where was Marcia to buy shoes for her size 10½ narrow feet?
As an experienced “shoe man” with Wohl Shoe Company, Bud recognized the need for a store that would carry beautiful and comfortable shoes in hard-to- find sizes. And so it began.
Bud opened his own shoe store in The Old Arcade in the heart of downtown Cleveland. Named after Marcia Lou, Mar-Lou Shoes was born in April 1958. What a sigh of relief for Marcia’s poor aching feet!
Throughout the course of 6 decades of business our company has been on-point with styles and colors in the sizes and widths our customers need. We are one of the larger shoe retailers in America – with thousands and thousands of pairs on hand!
The assortment of footwear we carry, the knowledge of our staff, and our dedication to finding the perfect fit for our customers are the business principles that define us. Your feet support your whole body. Our goal is to find the shoes that make you feel great all over!
From the bottom of our hearts I thank you for supporting us during this odd time in history. C’mon in to our clean and safe store. I promise you that my staff and I will do our best to fit you with awesome new shoes and ensure that you will leave with a smile on your face!
Thank you again for supporting local businesses like ours.
Daniel Ungar
Mar-Lou Shoes
5471 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-449-(shoe)7463