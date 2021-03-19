ADVERTORIAL
Marchant Manor Cheese is an Ohio company of artisanal cheesemakers, cheese mongers and cheese mentors. Inspired by traditional European approaches to cheesemaking, created using uniquely rich Amish-raised Ohio Guernsey cow and tangy goat milk, and developed using careful scientific techniques cultivated by our founder during her many years as a Cleveland Clinic pathologist. Our cheeses are unique and uniquely Ohio. Led by founder, Kandice Marchant, a doctor-turned cheesemaker, Marchant Manor Cheese hand makes soft, European-style cheeses at an Amish Dairy in Stark County. The Marchant Manor Cheese Team believes happy and healthy animals make the best cheese. The Marchant Manor Cheese Shop also carries carefully selected artisanal cheeses from across Ohio and around the country, in addition to charcuterie, preserves and jams, local honey, pickled vegetables, roasted nuts and nut spreads, small batch crackers, fresh breads, olives, cheese boards and knives, cheesemaking supplies, and everything needed to go along with cheese! We offer on-line cheese ordering, curbside pickup and Wednesday home delivery on Cleveland’s east side.
The Marchant Manor loves all things cheese and will also offer cheese education programs, such as cheesemaking classes and cheese tasting tutorials.
Marchant Manor Cheese Shop
2211 Lee Road
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
216-860-1862