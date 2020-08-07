Advertorial
Roz Chast’s virtual keynote is the culmination of the 2020 NEA Big Read at the Massillon Museum, which has included more than 60 events related to Chast’s graphic memoir, “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?” MassMu has hosted 13 annual Big Reads, distributing more than 25,000 free books. The National Endowment for the Arts has announced MassMu will receive its 14th Big Read grant in 2021.
While most of the Big Read events this year were virtual, the Massillon Museum has reopened. With 47% more gallery space since the completion of its expansion project this spring, visitors can see many new exhibitions.
“Cut Up/Cut Out” sponsored by Greif Paper Mill in Massillon, Ohio, fills the Aultman Health Foundation Gallery (through Aug. 23). The new Massillon History, Albert E. Hise Fine and Decorative Arts and Photography galleries exhibit art and artifacts from the permanent collections. Visitors can see “Creating Graphic Narratives” in the Fred F. Silk Community Room Gallery (through Aug. 30); “Adam Bernard: Town & Country Featuring Route 42” in Studio M (through Sept. 6); “Paul Brown’s Pro Teams: A History of the Browns and the Bengals,” “Massillon’s Gridirons,” and the “Paul Brown and Massillon Tiger History Timeline” in the Paul Brown Museum; and the Immel Circus.
The Museum staff has thoroughly prepared for safe and enjoyable visits. Everyone in the building must wear masks and distance from others. Guidelines are posted on the website for guests to review before entering the museum. Signage and sanitizing stations are located throughout the building.
The Massillon Museum receives operating support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, Ohio Arts Council and ArtsinStark, as well as marketing support from Visit Canton. The cultural hub of downtown Massillon, MassMu provides a welcoming atmosphere for everyone. A visit to the Massillon Museum is always free.
Massillon Museum
121 Lincoln Way East
Massillon, Ohio 44646
330-833-4061