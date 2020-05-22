Melissa Korland, Ph.D.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have had the unique opportunity to move my entire clinical psychology practice to a video conferencing-based telehealth platform. I have been conducting individual, parent-only, and family sessions online from the safety of home. I have been delighted to offer continual support to my clients at a time where the associated stress and anxiety of coronavirus may be adding to already existing mental health challenges.
Given my previous training and experience on how to provide service in this way, it has been a fairly seamless process. While there are certainly limits to telehealth service, there have been wonderful surprise benefits. I observe (in real time) communication and relationship challenges in the home, “meet” beloved pets, and see the personal spaces that clients have created. I have been able to gather input from other family members that were not previously available for appointments and guide self-care and problem-solving based on what resources clients have on hand. The “commute” has ensured that busy families and individuals are able to make their appointments on time with no conflicts or traffic; I have had a 100% show rate for all telehealth appointments. I have found all my clients have looked forward to our sessions at the very least to connect during this period of isolation.
With all the loss and uncertain times we are facing, it has been wonderful to provide consistent service to individuals and families who need support. While COVID-19 has certainly changed my approach, it has also inspired me to continue reducing barriers to seek help in a lasting and formidable way.
