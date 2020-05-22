Melissa Korland, Ph.D.

Editor's Note

Because our local small-business operators have been significantly impacted by COVID-19, the Cleveland Jewish News wants to do our part to show our support and reinforce to our readers the need to support our local businesses throughout the pandemic. . We are pleased to provide this space, for those who responded to our offer, to be able to tell their story to our readers. These appear in the words of our businesses and have only been edited for brevity, grammar and style to best reflect their words.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have had the unique opportunity to move my entire clinical psychology practice to a video conferencing-based telehealth platform. I have been conducting individual, parent-only, and family sessions online from the safety of home. I have been delighted to offer continual support to my clients at a time where the associated stress and anxiety of coronavirus may be adding to already existing mental health challenges. 

Given my previous training and experience on how to provide service in this way, it has been a fairly seamless process. While there are certainly limits to telehealth service, there have been wonderful surprise benefits. I observe (in real time) communication and relationship challenges in the home, “meet” beloved pets, and see the personal spaces that clients have created. I have been able to gather input from other family members that were not previously available for appointments and guide self-care and problem-solving based on what resources clients have on hand. The “commute” has ensured that busy families and individuals are able to make their appointments on time with no conflicts or traffic; I have had a 100% show rate for all telehealth appointments. I have found all my clients have looked forward to our sessions at the very least to connect during this period of isolation. 

With all the loss and uncertain times we are facing, it has been wonderful to provide consistent service to individuals and families who need support. While COVID-19 has certainly changed my approach, it has also inspired me to continue reducing barriers to seek help in a lasting and formidable way. 

Melissa Korland, Ph.D.

3659 Green Road, Suite 102

Beachwood, OH 44122

216-978-9190

Drkorland.com

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you