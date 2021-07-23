ADVERTORIAL
“If the romance does not have you tearing up by intermission, the rich harmonies that rise to the rafters – a sound that has been absent and sorely missed this past year and a half – most certainly will.” Bob Abelman, CJN
Based on the Academy-Award nominated film by the same name, Amélie tells the tale of an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She secretly improvises small, but extraordinary acts of kindness, discovering the possibilities around every corner, and bringing happiness to those she encounters. When a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find her own contentment she’ll have to risk everything and say what’s in her heart.
Featuring a cast of 12, led by award-winning actress Gracie Keener, Amélie celebrates the miraculous details, love and relationships that occur every moment in our lives. Experience this beautiful story and be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who discovers her voice, uncovers the power of human connection and sees possibility around every corner. Live, onstage, at Notre Dame College’s Regina Auditorium, now through Aug. 8.
Mercury Theatre Company
Notre Dame College
Regina Hall
1857 S. Green Road
South Euclid, OH 44121
216-771-5862