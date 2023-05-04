We officially welcomed in spring on March 20! The change in seasons not only brings in warmer weather, longer days, and more time outdoors, but it also ushers in our traditional “Spring Cleaning Season.” In Northeast Ohio, we are cooped up in our homes for almost half the year. When spring arrives, we have the opportunity to open our windows and doors and begin our spring cleaning process.
This year, why not start at the base of dust and debris that lurks in your home’s furnace air duct systems? Mighty Ducts, the premier air duct cleaning service in Northeast Ohio, removes an average of five to 15 pounds of dust, dirt, and debris from a typical residential air duct system.
Mighty Ducts also cleans dryer vents that may become blocked with lint, and pesky birds that find dryer vents a comfortable home.
Whether you have a new home, old home, or have recently done remodeling, your home is a prime candidate for air duct cleaning. If anyone in your family has asthma, or other respiratory issues, air duct cleaning of your home’s furnace system can provide for a cleaner, healthier home.
Air Duct Cleaning can be the smartest home improvement investment you make. Enjoy, clean, healthy air in your home.
