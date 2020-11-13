Advertorial
Family owned and operated since 1974.
Our slogan is and has been “Where food is our passion.” We are the place where “foodies” shop. Offering you the largest selection of fresh fruits and vegetables in Northeast Ohio. Check out our expanded organic produce selection. We have a custom butcher shop including a full line of certified Angus beef, Ohio prime beef and antibiotic free poultry. Our old fashioned deli has all your favorites including our homemade coleslaw, potato salad, anti pasto, egg salad and featuring Boar’s Head products. See our artisan cheese shop with over 300 cheeses from around the world. Our in-store bakery with homemade breads and delectable desserts will make your mouth water. Visit the “bistro” with chef prepared foods and our specialty, General Franks fried chicken. The wine department is recognized by Wine Spectator as an outstanding wine shop. Our expert staff can help you create an outstanding meal.
Coming in 2021 … watch for our expanded foods and catering department.
Have a “peace of mind” while you shop knowing that we limit the amount of customers shopping at one time. Our shopping carts are sanitized with wipes, and our cash registers are equipped with plexiglass dividers for the safety of our customers and employees.
Miles Farmers Market
28560 Miles Road
Solon 44139
440-248-5222
Open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.